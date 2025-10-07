On 'The Tonight Show,' Taylor Swift talks Super Bowl, Selena's speech, incommunicado Ed & 'Wood'

Taylor Swift appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and discussed several rumors about herself, including the one about her turning down the Super Bowl because she wanted to own the performance footage. According to Taylor, that's not the reason at all.

Taylor told Fallon that she and Jay-Z, whose company is in charge of the halftime show, have a great relationship, but that they never made her a formal offer. And even if they had, she said, she'd have said no because of her fiancé Travis Kelce.

"I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field ... The whole season I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field," she explained. "Can you imagine if he's out there every single week putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I'm like, 'I wonder what my choreo should be?'"

"This is nothing to do with Travis, he would love for me to do it. I'm just too locked in," she added.

Taylor also said that when she gave a speech at her BFF Selena Gomez's wedding, she didn't mention her own engagement at all. Instead, she said, she made fun of what they used to wear back in 2008, as well as "how happy I am for her, how it's been beautiful to get to be a part of her life. But I did not make it about me."

In addition, Taylor confirmed that her friend Ed Sheeran did indeed learn about her engagement on the Internet, but explained that it's because he doesn't have a phone, so when she went through her texts to figure out who to tell, he wasn't on the list. "I was like, 'Oh my God, we forgot to call Ed!,'" Taylor laughed. "He's like family, but he doesn't own a phone!"

Taylor also discussed her raunchy song "Wood," saying that at first, she simply wanted to do a throwback-sounding song about superstitions, like knocking on wood. "It really started out in a very innocent place," she laughed. "I don't know what happened, man. I got in there, we started vibing, I don't know how we got here ... but I love the song so much!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.