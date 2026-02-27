'The Romantic': Watch Bruno Mars get married in new video for 'Risk It All'

If you're getting married this summer, Bruno Mars has the perfect song for you. No, not "Marry You" -- this is a brand-new one.

Bruno's new album The Romantic -- his first solo release in 10 years -- has arrived, and in his new video, "Risk It All," he really lives up to the album's title. In the video for the Latin-flavored song, Bruno and a woman get married in a colorful church and move into a new home together, where they live a life full of love until they're both old and gray.

In the ballad, Bruno sings about all the things he'd do for the woman he loves: "I would run through the fire just to be by your side/ If your heart’s on the line you could take mine/ It's crazy but it’s true/ There's nothing I won’t do/ I'd risk it all for you."

Starting Friday in LA, Bruno is opening The Romantic Flower Shop by Bruno Mars. The limited-edition pop up features free flowers, photo ops, exclusive merch and, of course, copies of the new album. According to a press release, Bruno is also sending mobile trucks around distributing roses, and "love lock" walls have been set up across the globe.

Bruno's The Romantic tour kicks off in April in Las Vegas.

