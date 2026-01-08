'The Pitt' star Noah Wyle says meeting Ariana Grande was like meeting 'royalty'

Having been famous since the '90s thanks to his role as Dr. Carter on ER, you'd think The Pitt's Noah Wyle wouldn't get starstruck. But he revealed that he was practically "drooling" when he met Ariana Grande at the recent Critics Choice Awards.

On the red carpet at the season 2 premiere of The Pitt, Access Hollywood's Scott Evans told Noah that Ariana was "awestruck" when they met each other at the Critics Choice Awards, which Noah scoffed at.

"Is that how it played out? I thought it was the other way around," laughed Noah. "I thought I was drooling and telling her how I was gonna have so much street cred with my 10-year-old when I got home."

Noah went on to say that he'd been "sort of living on cloud 9 ever since" encountering Ari. "We love her, love Wicked," he raved. "Played the soundtrack out this year in our house. And meeting Glinda was like meeting real royalty."

