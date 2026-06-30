'The Bear' stars react to Harry Styles' 'Let it rip' tattoo

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto in 'The Bear' season 5. (Courtesy FX)

Fans noticed about a month ago that Harry Styles was sporting a new tattoo on his arm reading "Let it rip." Zoë Kravitz, to whom Harry is allegedly engaged, debuted a matching tattoo in British Vogue earlier in June.

While it's not known what the phrase means to Harry or Zoë, some fans have a theory. They believe it was inspired by "Let it rip" being the catchphrase of the Emmy-winning show The Bear, which dropped its final season on Hulu Friday. When informed of Harry's tattoo by ABC Audio, the stars of The Bear were surprised, to say the least.

"I did not know that. I'm not up to date on Harry Styles' tattoos," said executive producer Matty Matheson, who also stars as Neil Fak on the show.

"No," Ayo Edebiri, who plays Sydney on the show, said when asked if she knew about Harry's tattoo.

"I did not know that," added Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays Richie.

"Off of our show?" Ayo asked. "Huh. Amazing news. Amazing news!"

"Good stuff," added Ebon.

"I'll take that," added Jeremy Allen White, who plays Carmy.

When ABC Audio suggested that Harry's tattoo might be one sign of the show's impact and legacy, Matty laughed, "Hey, if people know that, we're good. We did God's work on that one!"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.