Tennessee parole board wants pardon for Jelly Roll

The Tennessee Board of Parole wants Tennessee's governor to pardon Jelly Roll.

"A year ago, I wrote ⁦[Gov. Bill Lee] asking for a full Pardon for Jason 'Jelly Roll' Deford," Davidson Co. Sheriff Daron Hall shared on his socials Tuesday. "Today the Board unanimously recommended his Pardon. It's now in the hands of our Governor."

The pardon would make it possible for Jelly Roll to travel and perform internationally.

The 40-year-old has been jailed more than 40 times on drug charges dating back to when he was 14, before going to prison for robbery at 17. Since then, he's often expressed his remorse, frequently visiting and advocating for those in custody.

"This was incredible," Jelly told The Associated Press. "I pray this goes through. But today was special for me, regardless."

He went on to talk about how he discovered songwriting while in detention.

“It started as a passion project that felt therapeutic and would end up changing my life in ways that I never dreamed imaginable and opened doors that I’ve never thought possible," he reflected.

For now, the nonbonding recommendation is in the governor's hands.

“The reporting on Jelly Roll, that’s encouraging for his situation," Lee told reporters Tuesday, "but there are steps yet to happen in that case.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.