Tell me your favorite song: Corinne Bailey Rae touring to mark debut album's 20th anniversary

Girl, put your records on -- and get your tickets, too: Corinne Bailey Rae is marking the 20th anniversary of her self-titled debut album with a tour.

The tour, Like a Star: Celebrating 20 Years of Corinne Bailey Rae, will feature the U.K. artist performing her debut album in its entirety, including her signature song "Put Your Records On," which has racked up over a billion streams.

“Celebrating twenty years since my first album feels like a beautiful full circle moment,” says the Grammy-winning singer. “That record changed my life and connected me with people all over the world. To be able to perform those songs again and relive those memories is a dream come true.”

The North American tour launches May 29 in Fairfield, Connecticut, and is currently scheduled to wrap Sept. 25 in New York City. Corinne is also scheduled to play London's Royal Albert Hall on Oct. 27. An artist presale starts Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by more pre-sales on Feb. 26. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit CorinneBaileyRae.com/Tour for all the information.

Ahead of the tour, Corinne is releasing her first children's book, Put Your Records On, on March 3; it's now available for preorder. She'll do a New York-area book tour starting March 1 with a stop in Ridgewood, New Jersey, followed by a March 3 stop in Brooklyn and a March 4 event in New York City that includes a musical performance and conversation.

