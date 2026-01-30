Teddy Swims thinks he's got 'a pretty good shot' at a Grammy

After being nominated for best new artist in 2025, Teddy Swims will now return to compete for the best pop vocal album trophy at Sunday night's Grammy Awards.

Teddy is nominated for his album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), and he told ABC Audio that he's happy to get some recognition for something other than his record-breaking single "Lose Control."

"It's such an honor to be able to be, I guess, seen as not just the song itself, but the whole album," Teddy said. "And also to be nominated for a vocal. ... I really worked so hard at being a great vocalist. So I think this is, by far, the biggest honor I've had, is being recognized as a vocalist and a performer."

Teddy realizes that he's got some stiff competition in the category, though. He's up against Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend, Lady Gaga's Mayhem, Miley Cyrus' Something Beautiful and Justin Bieber's SWAG.

"I mean, it's a bunch of heavy hitters in it, so we'll see how we fare in that matchup," he said. "But I think I got a pretty good shot."

The Grammy Awards will air Sunday on CBS and stream on Paramount+. In 2027, the Grammys will air on ABC.

