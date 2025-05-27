Teddy Swims shatters Glass Animals' record with 92nd week on Hot 100

Teddy Swims has smashed Glass Animals' Billboard Hot 100 record.

The British group had held the record for the longest-running song on the chart with "Heat Waves" — it remained there for 91 weeks. Teddy's "Lose Control" tied the record in the week ending May 24 and officially surpasses it for the week ending May 31.

The song debuted on the Hot 100 in August 2023. It hit #1 in March 2024 and ended up being Billboard's #1 song of 2024. It currently sits at #11, after spending a record 63 weeks in the top 10.

"Lose Control" continued to hang on, even after Teddy's two follow-up singles — "The Door" and "Bad Dreams" — fell off the chart after reaching the top 40.

"Lose Control" has also hit #1 on various other Billboard charts, including Radio Songs, Adult Contemporary, Adult Pop Airplay, Pop Airplay and Digital Song Sales.

Meanwhile, Teddy is anticipating the birth of his first child with his partner, Raiche. According to his Instagram Story, he also added a new tattoo to his growing collection. Plus, he teased a brand-new song, "God Went Crazy."

