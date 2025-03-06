Teddy Swims says he can't 'afford' his new baby if he takes too much time off

Teddy Swims and his partner, Raiche Wright, are expecting their first child together, a baby boy who's due in June. While Teddy says he's "pumped" to be a father, he's not going to be able to take too much of an extended paternity leave.

Appearing on the U.K.'s Capital Radio, Teddy said, "We have June off for the baby to be here, July off as well, but unfortunately, there's so much of this year that's been scheduled, and we're buying a house as well. We're gonna tour a little bit less, but for the rest of this year, if I stop touring, we can't afford to have a baby."

Teddy says next year he'll try to scale back to a few festival dates here and there so he'll have time to be home with the baby and to write new music. But he's also hopeful that the baby can come with him on some of his North American dates later this year — he's got shows booked through September.

As for that new house he's buying, the Georgia native tells The Standard it's in Nashville. "I just want my son to grow up with a Southern accent," he says. "I wanna have land, I wanna have a yard and a garden and a creek and a pool. I want that baby to have a trampoline."

But in addition to his physical surroundings, Teddy says he's dedicated to creating the perfect emotional environment for his son.

He shares, "Me and my girl even have started doing couples therapy together to make sure that we’re bringing this baby into the most beautiful, healthiest, communicative home."

