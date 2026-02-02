Teddy Swims reveals which celebrity he'd trust to babysit his infant son

Teddy Swims has no shortage of famous pals, but he says there's one in particular he'd trust to babysit his 8-month-old son with partner Raiche Wright.

Speaking during the Live from E!: Grammys, Teddy was asked to choose a babysitter from among three of his celebrity friends: Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Trainor and country star Thomas Rhett. For Teddy, it was an considered choice.

"Thomas has already got his hands full,” Teddy said about his "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman" duet partner, who has four daughters and another baby on the way. “He’s got nothing but little girls. I don’t even know if he’s ready for my little boy. He’s a girl dad. So I have to take Thomas Rhett out.”

"I would probably say Meghan Trainor," Teddy continued, noting that she and husband Daryl Sabara just welcomed their third child, daughter Mikey Moon Trainor.

"That is the best mother in the world right there," said Teddy. "Meghan Trainor has just got it, man. She's such a wonderful mother and they're just wonderful people."

Teddy also talked about performing the song "Without You" during the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute to Mariah Carey Friday. He told the crowd after his performance, "That was definitely a little terrifying."

"I just put my sunglasses on and held my eyes closed. [Mariah's] so close to looking at you while you're actually butchering her song," Teddy told E!. "It's the most terrifying thing I've ever done to this day — the greatest singer of all time, singing her song way not as good as the best ever. So it was horrifying! Horrifying."

