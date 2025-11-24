Teddy Swims lands Diamond certification for 'Lose Control'

Teddy Swims has landed a double milestone.

His smash "Lose Control" has been RIAA certifed Diamond for sales of 10 million units in the U.S. alone. In addition, the track is the 200th song ever to attain Diamond status.

In May, "Lose Control" set a new record for the most weeks spent on the Billboard Hot 100 by a song when it notched its 92nd week on the chart. That's in addition to the record it set in April for the most weeks in the top 10, with 58.

"Lose Control" then continued to hang on, week after week, extending both those records. It would possibly still be in the top 10, if Billboard hadn't changed its chart rules in October, removing songs from the Hot 100 that fall below number five after 78 weeks. When "Lose Control" finally departed the Hot 100, it had been there for 112 weeks.

Teddy also recently scored his second Grammy nomination, for best pop vocal album.

