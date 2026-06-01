Taylor Swift/'Toy Story 5' rumors intensify based on franchise's official IG account

The people behind Toy Story 5 have denied that Taylor Swift has recorded the end credit song for the movie, but that doesn't mean she's not involved in the movie in some way. In fact, the movie's marketing materials are strongly suggesting that there is some sort of Taylor connection.

On Sunday, the Toy Story Instagram account posted photos of a series of billboards advertising the movie. They simply read "TS" and there are 13 white clouds behind the initials. The caption of that post also has 13 clouds. Taylor's favorite number is, of course, 13.

Prior to that, the Instagram account posted a video of Toy Story character Jessie dancing under a "TS" billboard, with the caption, "She's making those moves up as she goes!" That's a reference to the lyrics of Taylor's hit "Shake It Off."

Fans first suspected Taylor was involved in the film on April 30, when she posted — and then removed — a countdown on her website that seemed to be Toy Story-coded. It featured blue skies, white clouds and the same shade of yellow used in the franchise's branding. Fans also noticed that Toy Story 5's release date, June 19, marks the 20th anniversary of her debut single.

Swifties are now wondering if Taylor is going to voice a character, contribute a song that appears earlier in the film, or both.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.