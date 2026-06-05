Taylor Swift's 'Toy Story 5' song is 'an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond'

Taylor Swift's new original song for Toy Story 5 is here.

The music superstar shared the song, "I Knew It, I Knew You," on social media Friday alongside an adorable video of herself as a little girl, marching around in cowboy boots and a cowboy hat, like the Toy Story character Jessie, whose journey inspired the song.

"Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once," Taylor captioned the video. "And being a @toystorykid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond."

Taylor noted that she reunited with Jack Antonoff for the song, adding, "We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods."

She also shouted out legendary singer/songwriter Randy Newman, whose song "You've Got a Friend in Me" has been featured throughout the franchise. "Thank you to the incomparable @randynewmanofficial for the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you've meticulously woven over the years," she wrote. "You created the Toy Story musical world, and we are lucky to get to live in it."

The song, which features more organic instrumentation than Taylor's recent work, has her singing, "I remembered I loved you/ Came back when it mattered/ I saw you/ Standing there in the light of the window wearing that same smile/ Man, it's been a while/ But I knew it, I knew you/ I knew it, I knew you."

Toy Story 5 hits theaters on Friday, June 19.

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