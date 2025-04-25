Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' is #1 again in the UK

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department is back on top of the U.K. albums chart thanks to a first anniversary reissue.

A new signed CD version of the album to commemorate its one-year milestone on April 19 was enough to bump the album back to #1, up from the #24 spot last week. That gives Taylor her 11th nonconsecutive week at #1, her longest on the British chart yet.

On the U.S. Billboard 200 Albums chart, The Tortured Poets Department racked up 17 nonconsecutive weeks in the top spot.

Back in February, Taylor surpassed Madonna to become the female artist with the most #1 albums in U.K. chart history. Taylor has 13, her lucky number, while Madonna has 12.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.