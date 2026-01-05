Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia' is now her longest-running #1

In the battle between Ophelia and the Anti-Hero, Ophelia was fated to come out on top.

Taylor Swift's single "The Fate of Ophelia" has notched a ninth week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the longest-leading chart-topper of her career. It was previously tied with "Anti-Hero," which spent eight weeks on top starting in November of 2022.

"The Fate of Ophelia" is Taylor's 13th #1 hit -- her lucky number. All in all, Taylor has spent 27 weeks at #1 in the 2020s, more than any other artist this decade. And with "Ophelia" being on top in 2026, she's now scored at least one #1 hit in 11 different years. The only artist who's been number one in more individual years is Mariah Carey, with 22 years, mostly thanks to the ongoing success of "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

Meanwhile, Taylor's album The Life of a Showgirl has notched a 12th week at #1.

