Taylor Swift's former neighbor recalls that time she played in his living room

Even when she was a rising teen star, Taylor Swift liked giving three-hour concerts.

That's according to wrestler Jeff Jarrett, her former neighbor in Hendersonville, Tennessee. In an interview with TMZ Sports, he recalls that his family and Taylor's were friendly, and a young Taylor used to babysit his daughters. Then, over Christmas in 2006, Taylor came to visit because his late first wife was "really ill" with breast cancer.

By then Taylor had released her debut album and scored a hit with her debut single, "Tim McGraw." Jarrett's daughters were big fans at this point, so when she showed up without her guitar, she ended up going back home to get it because they wanted their now-famous babysitter to sing and play.

According to Jarrett, there were about seven people in his house when Taylor started playing, but when word got out, the crowd swelled to 45 people. "By the end of the afternoon, Taylor played about three hours,” Jarrett said. "It was an amazing experience." Sadly, Jarrett's wife died about five months later.

Jarrett also said he's still in contact with Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, and is very happy about her engagement to Travis Kelce.

