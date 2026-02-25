Taylor Swift who? 83-year-old actor in 'Opalite' video had 'no idea who she was'

There were plenty of big-name stars in Taylor Swift's "Opalite" music video, but an unknown man who was tapped for a role in the clip admits he'd never heard of the singer before he got the gig.

According to the BBC, Barrie Reynolds, who's 83, was cast in the video because he's on the roster of an acting and modeling agency. He plays a judge who gives Taylor's dance performance with Domhnall Gleeson a zero.

In an interview with BBC Radio Kent, Barrie said that after his granddaughters found out he was going to be in Taylor's video, he told them, "I'm afraid I have no idea who she [is]." He only found out what a big star she was when he read about her tour in the newspaper ahead of the shoot.

Barrie also recalled his time on set, where he called Taylor "Niftie Swiftie" because she danced so quickly. He also said she was "so kind and compassionate" and talked to everyone. As for "Opalite," Barrie said, "This particular song was very catchy, even though I scored her a zero!"

"Opalite" recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 in part due to the release of the video, which featured all the celebrities who appeared on The Graham Norton Show with Taylor last year.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.