Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce donate $26 million to charity

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are donating to charity before their wedding festivities reportedly kick off Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The couple have donated $26 million to charities across the United States, a representative for Swift confirmed to ABC News. ABC News is also reaching out to the charities.
City Harvest, New York City's first and largest food rescue organization, shared a press release on Thursday revealing that the couple donated $1 million to the organization.
City Harvest CEO Jilly Stephens said in a statement, "This donation is a love letter to New York, and a bold commitment to our efforts to ensure that no New Yorker goes hungry."
Taylor and Travis' first wedding-related event will be held at MSG Thursday around 6 p.m. ET, with a guest list of about 100 people, sources familiar with the plans told ABC News earlier this week.
Details about the event have been kept under wraps.
On Friday, a second event will take place at the arena, starting around 4 p.m. ET with a cocktail hour, according to the sources. One thousand people are expected to be in attendance, the sources said, and the event isn't scheduled to end until 4 a.m. Saturday.
The sources said both events will have a strict no-phone policy for everyone inside the venue, including guests, vendors and security personnel.
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