Taylor Swift stacks 'Opalite' video with fellow 'Graham Norton Show' guests

Taylor Swift's new video for "Opalite" has quite the star-studded cast, and it's all because last year she appeared on the U.K. series The Graham Norton Show.

On the episode, Taylor was joined on Norton's couch by Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy, actors Greta Lee, Domhnall Gleeson and Jodie Turner-Smith, and Lewis Capaldi. As Taylor explains on Instagram, "When we were all talking during the broadcast, Domhnall made a light hearted joke about wanting to be in one of my music videos. He's Irish! He was joking! Except that in that moment during the interview, I was instantly struck with an *idea.*"

"And so a week later he received an email script I’d written for the Opalite video, where he was playing the starring role," she goes on to explain.

"I had this thought that it would be wild if all of our fellow guests on the Graham Norton show that night, including Graham himself, could be a part of it too. Like a school group project but for adults and it isn’t mandatory."

In the hilarious video, which Taylor wrote and directed, she plays a lonely woman whose best friend is a rock, while Domhnall is a lonely guy who's dating a cactus. But after they spray themselves with "Opalite" -- the new product that "magically transforms your problems into paradise" -- they fall in love.

The other stars from the Graham Norton episode pop up throughout the video, including Graham, whose attempt to sell them "Reverse Opalite," is desperately blocked by Domhnall.

At the end of the clip, we find out that the rock and the cactus got married, and then we see the actual clip of the Graham Norton Show episode where Domhnall made that joke -- and Taylor suddenly looked inspired.

The "Opalite" video is now streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

