Taylor Swift sends guitars to little girl and her musician neighbor following viral TikTok

You never know when Taylor Swift will see your Taylor Swift-centric content. That's what parents in Ohio experienced after a TikTok video featuring their young daughter and one of their neighbors went viral.

In the TikTok, an 8-year-old girl named Madeline hears her musician neighbor playing guitar on his porch. She writes him a note on a paper airplane requesting that he play a Taylor Swift song and throws it into his yard. After the girl's stepfather alerts the neighbor, Ethan Hayes, to the request, he plays "Love Story" as the little girl sings along while watching from her window.

The video quickly racked up millions of views — including one from Taylor.

As People reports, Taylor sent Madeline a guitar and a handwritten note, in which she told Madeline that she "brought the biggest smile to my face" with her request. She added, "I'm sending you your own guitar in case you ever want to learn too!"

Meanwhile, Taylor's team contacted Ethan and told him a gift was headed his way, as well.

"They're like, 'Hey, Taylor saw your video. We want to send you something. Don't tell anyone until it gets there,'" Ethan told People. "I was expecting maybe a signed poster or something. And then she sent us guitars, which is insane."

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