Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter share BMI pop songwriter of the year award

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 2023 Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV)

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter aren't just friends, tourmates and duet partners: Now, they're also joint award recipients.

At Tuesday night's 2026 BMI Pop Awards, held each year by the performing rights organization BMI, Taylor and Sabrina shared the award for pop songwriter of the year. It was Taylor's third straight win in the category and sixth overall, but it was Sabrina's first.

Both were honored for writing six of the most-performed songs of the past year: For Taylor, it was a group of songs from The Tortured Poets Society, including "Florida!!!" and "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived." For Sabrina, it was "Bed Chem," "Busy Woman," "Juno," "Manchild," "Taste" and "Good Graces."

"Most performed" means those songs received the most plays on terrestrial radio, satellite radio and digital streaming services over the past year.

In an acceptance video, Sabrina said, "I feel so privileged because storytelling is one of my favorite things and has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember."

"Songwriting is sort of like being in a relationship that continues to charm you and surprise you and humble you," she continued. "So over the years, I feel like I've learned so much about myself and about other people through writing, and it has been the biggest gift to me."

The BMI pop song of the year award went to "luther" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA. Other songs honored for being among the most-performed of the year included Ed Sheeran's "Azizam," Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra," sombr's "back to friends," Teddy Swims' "Bad Dreams," Alex Warren's "Ordinary," Justin Bieber's "Daisies," Shaboozey's "Good News," Benson Boone's "Mystical Magical" and Myles Smith's "Nice to Meet You."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.