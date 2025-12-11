Taylor Swift reveals her favorite Taylor Swift song on 'Colbert'

Taylor Swift's favorite Taylor Swift song is also the favorite of many of her fans.

"I think I require a little bit of time to, like, appreciate my work in a way, and it's constantly changing, right? It's a little too soon, but I will say I think number one is 'All Too Well,' the 10-minute version," Taylor said Wednesday night during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"All Too Well" originally appeared on Taylor's 2012 album Red, and it quickly became a fan favorite. When she rerecorded it for 2021's Red (Taylor's Version), she included the 10-minute version, which Taylor had talked about in the past, but never actually put on a record. The song hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, setting a record for the longest song ever to top that chart.

Colbert asked Taylor for her top five Taylor Swift songs, and she said she couldn't name a full five, but she did choose one more besides "All Too Well."

"I'm really obsessed with The Life of a Showgirl right now, the whole album. So I'm like, I can't really do any of the others, except, I will say somewhere in this list, I think is going to be a song called 'Mirrorball' from Folklore," Taylor told Colbert.

During the interview, Taylor also revealed that her friendship with Stevie Nicks is very important to her, adding, "She's lent her very magical wonderful wise approach to life to me."

She also discussed the fact that she got the rights to her master recordings back and got engaged in the same year.

"Both of those things could have just never arrived in my life," she said. "And I'm so grateful for both of those things happening, you know?"

