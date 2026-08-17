Taylor Swift returns to social media to wish pal a happy birthday

Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift perform onstage during night one of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 0\5, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift has emerged from her social media hiatus with happy birthday wishes for a pal.

In 2021 Taylor sang with Phoebe Bridgers on "Nothing New," one of the "vault tracks" on Red (Taylor's Version). In 2023, she declared The Record, the album that Phoebe made with her indie-rock supergroup boygenius, to be "genuinely a masterpiece." And later that year, she tapped Phoebe to open for her on the Eras Tour.

So on Monday, which is Phoebe's birthday, Taylor posted an Instagram Story linking to Phoebe's new album, Lost Weekend. "It's her birthday but she gave us a gift - Haven't been able to stop listening," Taylor wrote.

"This album is an absolute triumph in every way. To write about grief with such vulnerability and details, and to trust the listener with this much honesty," she continued, adding the "heart hands" and "crying" emojis. "Happy Bday @phoebebridgers I love you!!"

Taylor, of course, has been a bit busy lately, which explains her absence on social media. There was that whole "getting married in Madison Square Garden" last month, but for the past few days she's also been in London, where she was attending a friend's wedding.

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