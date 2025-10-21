Taylor Swift reacts to AJ McLean grooving to mash-up of her song, Backstreet Boy hit

Taylor Swift performs in Indianapolis, November, 2024 (Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
By Andrea Dresdale

Since Taylor Swift released The Life of a Showgirl, people have commented on how some of the songs on the album sound like other songs. Apparently Taylor doesn't mind a comparison, as long as it's being pointed out by a fellow pop star.

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean posted an Instagram Reel showing himself jamming out to a fan-created mash-up of Backstreet's classic "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" and Taylor's new song "Elizabeth Taylor"; Taylor's sped-up vocals are set to the music of the Backstreet track. Both songs were co-written and co-produced by Max Martin.

AJ wrote in the caption, "Come on now you know one of us had to! @taylorswift !"

Taylor replied in the comments, "OH HI AJ OH MY GOD."

One fan replied, "please get together make this an official Spotify mashup that we can all stream."

Coincidentally, or perhaps not, AJ's post came a day after he appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and described how he'd gotten cool points with one of his daughters by introducing her to Taylor "two or three times now."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!