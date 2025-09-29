Taylor Swift pokes fun at her cat hair-covered self in new Target promo

Never let it be said that Taylor Swift can't laugh at herself.

In a new video posted on Instagram Monday, Taylor plays two roles: a director and the showgirl she's directing in a promotion for the Target edition of her album The Life of a Showgirl, pressed on "Summertime Spritz" pink vinyl. In the video, Taylor gets more and more frustrated when Taylor the showgirl doesn't take her direction.

"All right, we are still rolling, we're gonna try this again, OK?" director Taylor says to showgirl Taylor. "We're elegant. We're luxurious. We're in front of the most beautiful pink vinyl we've ever seen."

"What is going on with the posture?" director Taylor asks. "It's giving 'no, girl,' not showgirl. What are we doing? Elegance! Charm! Not that." Cut to Taylor the showgirl, in front of a huge fake vinyl, clumsily tossing glitter in the air and almost falling over.

"She's got cat hair all over her," director Taylor whispers to someone off screen, before asking through her megaphone, "Is there a school we could very quickly send her to? Come on, honey, this is show business."

Cut to showgirl Taylor struggling to open and display a poster of Taylor's face. Taylor says in a voice-over, "The Life of a Showgirl. Exclusive edition, only at Target. And, it has a pretty big poster with it, too."

The caption reads, "She's got 4 days left to rehearse for her big moment." The album arrives Oct. 3. As previously reported, some Target stores will open at 12 a.m. to welcome eager Swifties who want to be the first to get their hands on the new album.

