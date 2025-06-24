Taylor Swift parties in Nashville with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has been spotted supporting her man in her sometimes-home of Nashville.

Each year Travis Kelce co-hosts Tight End University, a three-day training and bonding summit for NFL tight ends. This year's event is in Nashville, and Taylor was spotted at the afterparty Monday, which was held at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar on Nashville's famed Lower Broadway.

Taylor, dressed in a two-piece green-and-white gingham outfit, smiled as she posted for photos with other attendees. The DJ for the event, Mike Fresh, posted footage on his Instagram Story and captioned it, "She's here. Am in disbelief."

"What a wild night," he said in a video, marveling at the fact that "Taylor was in the building, partying" to his set.

“I'm just doing my thing and playing my Taylor Swift remixes because I do that anyway. And then someone told me, they're like, ‘You know, she's in the building. Taylor Swift's in the building.’ So it's just wild," Mike said. "I saw girls crying because they heard that she was in the building.”

Taylor has also been with Travis as he trains in Florida for the upcoming season. The Chiefs' first game of the regular season is Sept. 5 against the LA Chargers.

