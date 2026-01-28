Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo songs featured in 'Bridgerton' season 4

Part 1 of Bridgerton season 4 arrives Thursday, and in advance of that, Netflix has revealed the songs that you'll hear performed as instrumentals in those four episodes.

In addition to the three songs previously announced from the first episode — Coldplay's "Life in Technicolor," Usher and Pitbull's "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love" and Third Eye Blind's "Never Let You Go" — you'll hear Taylor Swift's "Enchanted" in episode 2, Paramore's "All I Wanted" in episode 3 and Olivia Rodrigo's "bad idea right?" in episode 4.

You can stream the part one soundtrack starting Thursday at 12 a.m. PT. Part two arrives Feb. 26.

Songs that were given the classical treatment by Bridgerton in previous seasons have experienced huge streaming boosts. For example, streams of Sia's "Cheap Thrills" increased by 9,500%, according to Netflix, while streams of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" went up 11,000%.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.