Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & more attend Paul McCartney show in LA

Taylor Swift wins at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Beatles legend Paul McCartney attracted a star-studded lineup to his intimate show Saturday night in LA.

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo were both photographed at the concert, while CNN reported that Billie Eilish was also there, along with Stevie Nicks and Paul's former bandmate Ringo Starr. Others on the guest list included Sabrina Carpenter, Christina Aguilera and famous actors Harrison Ford, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carrell, Jon Hamm and more, according to other reports.

John Mayer was photographed leaving the show, right behind Tate McRae.

The show at the Fonda Theater, which only holds 1,200 people, was one of two Paul played following the announcement of his new album. He performed multiple Beatles classics, including "Get Back," "Let It Be," "Hey Jude" and "Lady Madonna," as well as work from his solo career and his time with his band Wings.

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