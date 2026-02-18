Taylor Swift named biggest-selling artist in the world for fourth consecutive year

Taylor Swift was the top-selling artist in the world in 2025, marking her fourth consecutive year with the title.

That's according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which represents the recorded music industry business around the world. The IFPI also notes that this marks the sixth time Taylor's won the title: as many times as all other artists combined over the past 10 years.

In 2025, Taylor dominated the streaming, physical and digital music formats thanks to her album The Life of a Showgirl and her Disney+ documentary The End of an Era.

"Taylor Swift’s sixth IFPI Global Artist of the Year award is a truly historic achievement," IFPI CEO Victoria Oakley said in a statement.

Other artists among IFPI's top-10 biggest global artists of 2025 include Bad Bunny, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga, who was in the top 10 for the first time since 2020.

Further down the list were Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber. Ed's back on the list for the first time since 2023, while Justin made it for the first time since 2021.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.