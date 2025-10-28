Taylor Swift made *how* much in one week?

Taylor Swift raked in the bucks from her Eras Tour, but she's not doing too badly from sales of her music, either.

Billboard estimates that just one week after her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, went on sale, it'd already earned her about $135 million. That's due to the record's massive first-weeks sales, which added up to just over 4 million units, but also where fans chose to buy those units.

According to Billboard, Taylor's own online store, plus Amazon, Target and retail chains like Urban Outfitters, accounted for 70% of the units; many of them came in the form of limited-edition vinyl variants and CDs, for which fans paid full retail. Plus, Taylor's store offered the two priciest items: CD box sets, which came with a Showgirl hoodie or a cardigan. Those cost $65 or $70 each.

Billboard cites data from Luminate in reporting that in its first week, Showgirl sold 1.76 million CDs, 1.334 million vinyls, 358,000 album downloads, 26,000 cassettes and 523,000 album equivalent units, which are based on on-demand streams.

So where does the $135 million come from? Billboard says that adding up the retail and wholesale prices and the costs of downloads and streams, Showgirl earned $80 million in revenue in the U.S. alone in the first week it was available. The publication says it then extrapolated that to the rest of the world, arriving at the $135 million figure.

