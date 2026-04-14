Taylor Swift leads 2026 American Music Award nominees

Nominees for the 52nd annual American Music Awards have been announced, with Taylor Swift, the winningest artist in AMA history, leading the 2026 pack with eight nods, including artist of the year, album of the year for The Life of a Showgirl, and song of the year for "The Fate of Ophelia."

Coming in just behind Taylor with seven nominations each are Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean and SOMBR. Carpenter will compete with Taylor for artist of the year, alongside Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars, BTS, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Morgan Wallen.

Dean and SOMBR, both first-time nominees, are both up for new artist of the year, song of the year and breakthrough album of the year. Other first-time nominees include Alex Warren, KATSEYE, RAYE, Tate McRae, Role Model, PinkPantheress, SIENNA SPIRO, Leon Thomas and BigXthaPlug.

Queen Latifah will host the show live from Las Vegas on Monday, May 25, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The winners are chosen entirely by the fans. Voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com and the @AMAs Instagram profile.

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