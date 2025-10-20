Taylor Swift donates $100K to 2-year-old cancer patient

The parents of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a rare form of brain cancer are thanking Taylor Swift for an extremely generous GoFundMe donation.
Taylor donated $100,000 to the online fundraiser for the girl, Lilah, who has had to undergo chemotherapy and stem cell treatment since she was diagnosed earlier this year. Taylor may have gotten wind of Lilah's plight when her mom, Katelynn, posted a TikTok on Oct. 8 showing Lilah watching Taylor's video for "The Fate of Ophelia" and calling the singer her "friend."
Taylor made her donation on Oct. 17, and it helped them surpass their $100,000 goal by nearly $60,000. As of Oct. 18, the total stood at nearly $227,000.
Katelyn reacted by posting a TikTok showing a screenshot of the note Taylor wrote with her donation: "Sending the biggest hug to my friend, Lilah! Love Taylor."
