Taylor Swift to become youngest inductee into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Just a few months after she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Taylor Swift will receive the same honor from the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame aka NaSHOF.

She's one of five inductees in the Class of 2026, who will be ushered into the hall this fall. She's being inducted in the contemporary songwriter/artist category and will be the hall's youngest inductee ever. She was also the youngest inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Taylor will be joining previous inductees like Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, Jimmy Buffett, Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash.

When the news was announced during a livestream on Tuesday, Mark Ford, the executive director of the hall, read a statement from Taylor.

"From the time I started writing songs as a child, I fixated on Nashville as the perfect place to be,” Taylor's statement said. "I wanted to learn with and from the best and get to immerse myself in a community of storytellers, and thankfully Nashville turned out to be exactly what I’d dreamed of."

Taylor's statement went on to describe Nashville as "a town that validated and prioritized hard work, determination and imagination. Where the writers show up to work every day even when the mysterious muses and the magic don’t."

The statement concluded, "To be honored by this city I love so much is a beautiful thing, and I’m very grateful.”

This year's other inductees are Shawn Camp, who's written hits for Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, George Strait and Brooks & Dunn; Lee Thomas Miller, who's written hits for Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, Scotty McCreery and Tim McGraw; Bruce Channel, best known for his own hit "Hey! Baby!"; and Lyle Lovett, who's being inducted in the veteran songwriter/artist category.

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