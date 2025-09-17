Taylor Swift to appear on 'The Graham Norton Show', reveals 'The Life of a Showgirl' cardigan

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor Swift has booked her first TV appearance to promote her upcoming album. Unfortunately, it’s not in the U.S.

The pop star is set to appear on the BBC's The Graham Norton Show on Oct. 3., with the description noting she'll be "talking about her hotly anticipated new album," The Life of a Showgirl, which drops the same day.

The night's other guests include Cillian Murphy, Tron: Ares stars Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith, and The Paper's Domhnall Gleeson. There will also be a performance by Lewis Capaldi.

In other Taylor news ... Swift has announced a new The Life of a Showgirl sparkly orange cardigan, which is available to order until Sept. 19 at 11:59 a.m. or while supplies last. The Life of a Showgirl cardigan box set comes with an orange tonal lurex cable knit sweater that features 12 embroidered stars on the arms and a "TS" embroidered on the front. It also includes The Life of a Showgirl on CD. It's all housed in an orange glitter gift box with a foil TS logo on top.

