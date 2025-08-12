Taylor Swift announces 12th studio album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift's new era is upon us.

At 12 minutes after midnight on Aug. 12, Taylor announced that her 12th studio album will be called The Life of a Showgirl and you can pre-order it now. The official release date is yet to be announced, but the album that you order will "ship before Oct. 13, 2025."

The cover of the album is currently blurred, but based a preview clip of Taylor's upcoming appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, she'll be unveiling it at that time. So far, the color scheme seems to be mint green and orange.

The new album is the follow-up to 2024's The Tortured Poets Department.

In another promo video for Taylor's New Heights appearance, Taylor compliments her boyfriend Travis on his blue hoodie, saying, "Such a nice color on you."

"Yes, I know," sighs Travis. "It's the color of your eyes, sweetie. It's why we match so well."

Taylor then exclaims, "We're about to do a f****** podcast!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.