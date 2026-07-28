Taylor Dayne announces first-ever Las Vegas residency

Taylor Dayne, best known for '80s hits like “Tell it to My Heart,” “Don’t Rush Me” and “Love Will Lead You Back,” is headed to Las Vegas for her first-ever residency.

Dayne is set to headline eight shows at Harrah’s Las Vegas, with shows beginning Nov. 24 and running through Jan. 2.

"This Vegas residency is a profound career accomplishment for me. I get to bring my voice, stories, heart and soul to the iconic Harrah’s Las Vegas stage,” says Dayne. "Decades into my career, filled with radio hits, touring the world, television, film and theatre appearances, the Harrah’s shows feel like a 'Destination Celebration' for my fans."

"I’m excited for the fans to come to Vegas and celebrate the soundtrack of their lives with me nightly," she adds. "I’m honored to have curated a new live show that is filled with the stories, performances and production unlike any other I’ve done before."

Various presales run from Thursday at 10 a.m. PT to Thursday at 10 p.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

A complete list of dates can be found at TaylorDayne.com.

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