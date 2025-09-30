Taking The “Malfunction” Out Of The Junction

It will be nice when it’s done.

FDOT will be closing all lanes of I-275, with the exception of one southbound lane of I-275 this weekend in downtown Tampa. If you have overnight travel plan, pay attention.

The closure will begin at 12:01 am Saturday, October 4 and run through Monday, October 6 at 5 am. Why all that time? It’s necessary so close the lanes so that the contractor for the Downtown Interchange improvements can put up girders for the new two-lane bridge from southbound I-275 to eastbound I-4.

You know the drill; detours, delays and extra time to get anywhere.

