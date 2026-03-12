Take The Challenge!

Need to get those steps in? Make it matter at the 5K and Stadium Stair Climb Challenge at Raymond James Stadium this Saturday to support families facing pediatric cancer.

This event began when a Tampa family’s four-year-old son, Vincent, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. The good news is that now nine year old Vincent is in remission.

In celebration of his victory, Victor’s family is inviting everyone to Saturday’s event to support research and programs that help children battling cancer and their families. You can still sign up for the run by clicking here.

Registration gets underway at 8:00 am; the Stadium Stair Climb at 9:00 am. Then, there’s the 5K Run & Family Fun Walk at 9:00 am, and the Family Fun Zone 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.

