Surprise! Justin Bieber's dropping 'Swag II'

Justin Bieber's latest album Swag got a surprise release, and now the album's sequel is getting the same treatment.

Justin has flooded his Instagram feed Thursday with photos announcing that Swag II will arrive at "midnight tonight." The artwork is a simple pink cover with the words SWAG II printed on it, but in his announcement, Justin's also included a photo of himself and wife Hailey Bieber with son Jack Blues Bieber.

One commenter reacted to the pic by writing, "I speak for us all when I say put the baby on the album bro, we know he can sing."

As for what the album might sound like, apparently the color is the key. He also posted a photo of two houses, side-by-side: one of them is a modernist structure painted black -- like the color of the first Swag album -- while the other one has a more old-fashioned design, and it's pink. The photo is captioned "Swag and Swag II."

What does that mean? One commenter predicted, "SWAG II is for the girlies."

Swag, released in July, was Justin's first album in four years.

But Justin wasn't just thinking of himself: He also threw in a plug on his Instagram feed for his wife's beauty line, Rhode, which has just arrived at Sephora. "Congrats baby gurlllll," he captioned the post.

