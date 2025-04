It just makes sense. If you’ve decided to drink and be out in the sun, you probably forgot to put on the sunscreen. And that can have deadly consequences. This study comes from Florida Atlantic University, and it’s not just a drink that can cause you to forget to put on the block.

Gov't Study Shows Young Adults Under 30 Not Taking Skin Cancer Sun Exposure Warnings Seriously

Just plain hard word will do it when you’re working in the yard, taking a swim or out for a run. But apparently it’s fun on the sand that will make us forget to reapply more and often.

We’re so human.

