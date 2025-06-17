Sting's debut solo album, 'The Dream of the Blue Turtles', turns 40

After a hugely successful career as frontman of The Police, Sting launched his solo career 40 years ago Tuesday with the release of his debut solo album, The Dream of the Blue Turtles.

The album, named after a dream Sting had, saw the rocker embracing a jazzier sound and working with jazz musicians like Branford Marsalis, Omar Hakim and Kenny Kirkland, which is something Sting found very fulfilling.

"I was putting myself out of my comfort zone, working with an entirely different group of musicians, a different kind of musician, and it paid dividends," Sting tells ABC Audio. "I think, you know, your risk is rewarded a lot of the time."

The album peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. Sting released four singles in the U.S., starting with "If You Love Someone Set Them Free," which landed at #3 on the Hot 100.

Other singles from the album include "Fortress Around Your Heart," which was a top-10 hit, and "Russians" and "Love Is the Seventh Wave," both of which reached the top 20.

The Dream of the Blue Turtles wound up being a huge commercial success for Sting, with the album certified three-times Platinum in the U.S. It went on to earn several Grammy nominations, including album of the year.

And while 40 years is a big anniversary, the milestone isn’t one that Sting thinks about too much.

"I can't keep up with these anniversaries. I mean, birthdays come around far too quickly, anniversaries do as well," he says. "I remember my wedding anniversary. That's what I remember. That's important."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.