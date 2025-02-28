Sting and Shaggy team up for new reggae track 'Til a Mawnin,' will co-headline Florida festival

A few years ago Sting and Shaggy won a Grammy for their collaborative album 44/876, and now the two friends have reteamed for a new single.

The reggae track, "Til a Mawnin," is a tribute to sound systems, the collective term for the many groups of DJs, MCs and engineers who shaped Jamaican music culture by playing music — first ska, then rocksteady, then reggae — at parties and events.

Sting sings in the track, "The vibe's up in the street/ And that’s just how it feels/ When reggae music play/ Can’t help but move your feet/ Pull up the vibes cause the music is sweet, yeah/ Shaggy got lyrics to spit on this beat, yeah."

Born in Jamaica, Shaggy is a global reggae star, while Sting has long been influenced by reggae, back to his days with The Police.

Sting and Shaggy are co-headlining the Reggae Rise Up Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on March 13.

Sting is currently performing in South America. After the festival, he heads to South Africa for a string of dates. His next U.S. date is a co-headlining show with Billy Joel in Syracuse, New York, on April 11.

