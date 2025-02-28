Sting and Shaggy team up for new reggae track 'Til a Mawnin,' will co-headline Florida festival

Ranch Entertainment/VP Records
By Andrea Dresdale

A few years ago Sting and Shaggy won a Grammy for their collaborative album 44/876, and now the two friends have reteamed for a new single.

The reggae track, "Til a Mawnin," is a tribute to sound systems, the collective term for the many groups of DJs, MCs and engineers who shaped Jamaican music culture by playing music — first ska, then rocksteady, then reggae — at parties and events.

Sting sings in the track, "The vibe's up in the street/ And that’s just how it feels/ When reggae music play/ Can’t help but move your feet/ Pull up the vibes cause the music is sweet, yeah/ Shaggy got lyrics to spit on this beat, yeah."

Born in Jamaica, Shaggy is a global reggae star, while Sting has long been influenced by reggae, back to his days with The Police.

Sting and Shaggy are co-headlining the Reggae Rise Up Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on March 13.

Sting is currently performing in South America. After the festival, he heads to South Africa for a string of dates. His next U.S. date is a co-headlining show with Billy Joel in Syracuse, New York, on April 11.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!