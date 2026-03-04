Sting releases expanded edition of 'Mercury Falling' for 30th anniversary

Sting's 'Mercury Falling (Expanded Edition)' (UMe)
By Jill Lances

Sting is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his fifth studio album, Mercury Falling, with a just-released expanded edition of the album.

The digital-only Mercury Falling (Expanded Edition) includes the original album along with 19 tracks, several of which were previously unavailable on digital services. The bonus material includes various B-sides and remixes, the song "Moonlight" from the 1995 film Sabrina and three live recordings: "You Still Touch Me," "Lithium Sunset" and The Police classic "Message in a Bottle."

Mercury Falling (Expanded Edition) is now available via digital outlets.

Released March 4, 1996, Mercury Falling peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200 and included such singles as "Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot" and "I'm So Happy I Can't Stop Crying."

The album went on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA and was nominated for a Grammy for best pop vocal album. "Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot" also earned Sting a Grammy nod for best male pop vocal performance.

