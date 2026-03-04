Sting releases expanded edition of 'Mercury Falling' for 30th anniversary

Sting is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his fifth studio album, Mercury Falling, with a just-released expanded edition of the album.

The digital-only Mercury Falling (Expanded Edition) includes the original album along with 19 tracks, several of which were previously unavailable on digital services. The bonus material includes various B-sides and remixes, the song "Moonlight" from the 1995 film Sabrina and three live recordings: "You Still Touch Me," "Lithium Sunset" and The Police classic "Message in a Bottle."

Mercury Falling (Expanded Edition) is now available via digital outlets.

Released March 4, 1996, Mercury Falling peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200 and included such singles as "Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot" and "I'm So Happy I Can't Stop Crying."

The album went on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA and was nominated for a Grammy for best pop vocal album. "Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot" also earned Sting a Grammy nod for best male pop vocal performance.

