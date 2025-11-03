Sting announces 2026 Sting 3.0 dates

Sting on 'Live with Kelly and Mark.' (Disney/LORENZO BEVILAQUA)

Sting has announced a 2026 leg of his Sting 3.0 tour.

The newly added dates run from May 9 in Durant, Oklahoma, to May 25 in Richmond, Virginia. Members of the Sting fan club will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Sting.com.

On the Sting 3.0 tour, the ex-Police frontman performs alongside guitarist and longtime collaborator Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas. A live album recorded on an earlier leg of the tour was released in April.

You can also catch the end of the 2025 U.S. Sting 3.0 tour, running through November.

