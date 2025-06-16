Stevie Nicks announces eight new solo dates

Live Nation
By Jill Lances

Stevie Nicks has extended her solo tour.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has added eight shows to her schedule, starting with an Aug. 8 concert in Brooklyn, New York.

She’s also added dates in Hollywood, Florida; Detroit, Michigan; Portland, Oregon; Sacramento, California; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Charlotte, North Carolina. The tour will now end Oct. 25 in Hartford, Connecticut.

A presale for tickets begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The new dates likely fill in some gaps in Stevie's schedule after the cancellation of Billy Joel's tour following his diagnosis of a brain disorder. They were scheduled to play four stadium shows together in New Jersey, California and Michigan.

A complete list of Stevie dates can be found at StevieNicksOfficial.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!