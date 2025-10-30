Stevie Nicks reveals she and Lindsey Buckingham are talking again

Honorees Stevie Nicks (L) and Lindsey Buckingham of music group Fleetwood Mac accept the MusiCares Person of the Year award onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS)

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham have been on the outs since a disagreement at their 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year benefit, but it seems like their relationship may be on the mend.

The Fleetwood Mac stars appear on the latest episode of the Song Exploder podcast. They were interviewed separately about their track "Frozen Love," from their recently reissued 1973 solo album Buckingham Nicks. During the episode, Stevie revealed that they are once again talking to each other.

Stevie shared the revelation when asked if she remembered the day she met Lindsey, replying, "I do. Lindsey and I started talking about it last night and it was like, this whole thing seems really like yesterday to us."

Later, while discussing a particular song lyric in "Frozen Love," she again mentioned talking to Lindsey.

"This is a question that I’ve gone back and forth over the last few days, 'fate gave you me for a lover.' I would swear to God, the words I wrote [were] 'fate gave you me for a lover,' fate," she says. "But when I hear myself sing that line, it sounds like I’m saying hate. But I would have never have written 'hate gave you me for a lover' because I never felt that way."

She then adds, "I’m sorry, Lindsey. I’m calling him later."

Stevie divulged what caused the rift between her and Lindsey in a 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, noting that at the 2018 MusiCares event he "wasn't very nice to anybody."

"I could hear my very pragmatic father — and by the way, my mom and dad liked Lindsey a lot — saying, 'It’s time for you guys to get a divorce,'" she said.

