Stevie Nicks performs ‘Don’t Stop’ for the first time in 15 years at New Orleans Jazz Fest

Stevie Nicks performs during the 55th Annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 25, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images for ABA)

Stevie Nicks played New Orleans’ Jazz Fest Saturday and treated fans to a Fleetwood Mac song she hasn’t played in over a decade.

Fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows Stevie performing the Rumours hit "Don't Stop," which is normally sung by Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie.

Nicks told the Jazz Fest crowd it was a song she and her band hadn’t played in a long time, noting, “It feels like a good time to do it.” She added, “It’s a happy song, it has a lot of hope.”

According to setlist.fm, the last time Stevie performed "Don't Stop" at one of her solo shows was in 2011.

“Don’t Stop” was one of several Fleetwood Mac songs that made up Nicks’ Jazz Fest set. Others included “Gypsy,” “Dreams,” “Rhiannon,” “Landslide” and “Gold Dust Woman.” Her set also featured solo hits “Stand Back” and “Edge of Seventeen,” as well as her most recent single, "The Lighthouse," and “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” her duet with Tom Petty.

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