Stephen Bishop to release final album, 'THIMK', in August

Singer/songwriter Stephen Bishop is ready to close out his recording career.

The artist, best known for such songs as "On and On" and "It Might Be You," is set to release his 20th and final studio album, THIMK, on Aug. 15. He's joined by a slew of A-list special guests, including Eric Clapton, Sting, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Art Garfunkel, Graham Nash, Christopher Cross, and America's Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell.

"After five decades of recording music and performing, I figured it was time to close this chapter of my music career," Bishop shares. "THIMK — my 20th and final album — is a celebration of friendship, legacy, and all the people who've been part of this long, wonderful ride."

He adds, "I’ve developed a bit of arthritis in my hands over the past few years, so I wanted to give this last album everything I had while I still could. I’m proud of it — and grateful for the chance to spend my life doing what I love."

As a preview of the album, Bishop has released the song "Now That I've Hit the Big Time," a tribute to his mother, featuring vocals by Sting and guitar from Clapton. It is available now via digital outlets.

THIMK will be released digitally, and on CD and custom colored vinyl. Physical copies will come with two bonus songs not available on streaming platforms. The album is available for preorder now.

