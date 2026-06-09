Stephen Bishop to reissue debut album, 'Careless', for 50th anniversary

Singer/songwriter Stephen Bishop is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his debut album, Careless.

The 74-year-old musician is set to reissue Careless on Aug. 14, featuring two unreleased bonus tracks, "Back Again" and "I Don't Know You Anymore," both of which were written during the Careless era.

The original album, released in October 1976, featured Bishop's iconic song "On and On," which peaked at #11 on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as "Save it for a Rainy Day," which was a top-40 hit.

Bishop was joined by several guests on the album, including Eric Clapton, who had a guitar solo on “Save it for a Rainy Day” and also appeared on “Sinking in an Ocean of Tears.” Chaka Khan and Art Garfunkel also guested on the record.

“I can’t believe it. It feels like it was just 1976 yesterday,” Bishop says. “This album has meant so much to me over the years, and I’m very grateful it has meant so much to so many people. It felt like the right time to finally share more of that story, and the songs that didn’t make the album the first time … they’ve waited long enough.”

The anniversary edition has been pressed on limited-edition confetti splatter vinyl. It comes with a 20-page booklet with rare and previously unseen photos, Stephen’s first-ever liner notes and more.

Careless (50th Anniversary Edition) is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.