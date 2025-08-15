Stephen Bishop has his fans in mind with final album, 'THIMK'

Stephen Bishop, best known for such songs as "On and On" and the Tootsie theme "It Might Be You," is set to release his 20th and final album, THIMK, on Friday. The 73-year-old musician tells ABC Audio his decision to retire was a personal one.

"My wife just had a baby last year," he says. "I didn't get to spend much time with my dad when I was a kid, so I want to spend time with him."

The album includes a new take on "It Might Be You," featuring 91-year-old pianist Dave Grusin. It also features guest appearances by some of Bishop’s famous friends, like Sting, Eric Clapton, Kenny Loggins, Art Garfunkel, Michael McDonald, Graham Nash and more. Bishop says it wasn’t hard to get them to sign on.

"I just called them up, you know, just, 'Hello. How are you doing? Would you mind playing or singing on my album?'" he explains. "And they all said yes. And it worked out really great."

Bishop says THIMK is a "special album for my fans," which is why he included a special recorded message to them on it.

"I hope they appreciate that fact that I geared it just for them," he says. "I want them to enjoy it and play it all the time."

After almost 50 years in the business, Bishop may be ready to say goodbye to his recording career, but he says there are some things he’ll miss, including "the contact with all these great friends of mine."

"It was great to be able to work with them and have them be on the album," he says. "I think I'll miss that. I'll miss, you, know, just hanging out with them."

